*** Seasons Greetings From All Of Us at Chebucto Community Net *** The Chebucto Community Net Office is Closed for 2016. Credit card and PayPal payments/donations made by Dec. 28 will be processed/credited as 2016. Thanks for your support! See you all in 2017! *** All Chebucto Services are working normally *** No news is good news. *** Chebucto Wireless running at 15 Mbps up & down *** *** "Email quota", "account security", "system upgrade" warning letters are fake, it's all crooks trying to steal passwords. *** REMINDER: CHEBUCTO NEVER SENDS YOU EMAIL ASKING FOR ANY PASSWORDS. IF YOU GET AN EMAIL ASKING FOR YOUR PASSWORD, IT IS ALWAYS A SCAM. *** ** NEVER GIVE YOUR CHEBUCTO PASSWORD TO ANYONE. *** Updated 19:19 ...................... Thursday 22 December 2016 Here: http://chebucto.ns.ca/motd

  • Chebucto Plus 56K Dialup Access - no time limits

  • $125.00 per year. NO OTHER CHARGES. NO TAX.

  • 2 GB Mailbox, private, no ads or data mining, physically hosted in Halifax under Canadian privacy laws. Spam, scam and virus filtered, securely accessible from anywhere.

  • 10 MB Personal Web Space.

Your membership fee not only covers your services, it helps to support non-profit community access to the tools of communication. We also provide free and low-cost web hosting and services for non-profit groups and organizations, as well as a local home for small businesses.

Chebucto Community Net is a federally registered charitable organization and donations are welcome and tax deductible. Our Charity Registration number is: #BN 87287 9697 RR0001 .

 

System support and software development assisted by Dalhousie's Math & Stats  and  Computing Science Departments.
