Chebucto Secure Mail Settings
All Chebucto Community Net mail services can be accessed in secure mode
from any full internet connection. With normal mail access, it is possible
for your secret password and your email to be read by others with access
to the connection between us and you. With Chebucto's secure mail
access, your secret password and email is encrypted; all data traffic is
scrambled so it can only be read by you.
If setting up a mail client on a computer or mobile device, we recommend
using secure encrypted IMAP mail protocol.
Secure Chebucto WebMail Settings
Chebucto WebMail can be accessed securely from any recent web browser.
https://webmail.chebucto.ns.ca/
Some older browsers may not be able to make secure web connections due to
their built-in root security certificates having expired. For
those browsers, the non-secure web address is:
http://webmail.chebucto.ns.ca/
Secure Chebucto POP3 Mail Settings
POP3 (receive mail) server: pop.chebucto.ns.ca
SMTP (send mail) server: smtp.chebucto.ns.ca
Chebucto's SMTP server can be used from other Internet providers so long
as SSL encryption is turned on, Port 465 is used and authentication is
turned on. Authentication should be set to Normal Password which will use
the Chebucto Community Net username and email password.
Mozilla Thunderbird will put secure mail settings in place
automatically if it is online on the Internet when a new Chebucto mail
account is set up. You only need to put in your name (e.g. Jane Doe), your
email address (e.g. example@chebucto.ns.ca), your email password and
choose IMAP or POP3 protocol for receiving mail. Mozilla Thunderbird will
put in all other settings itself.
To manually configure Mozilla Thunderbird securely, encryption
is set in
Tools -> Account settings -> Server settings -> Security Settings.
Under Connection security, STARTTLS should be selected and
Authentication Method should be Normal Password. Under
Account Settings -> Outgoing Server (SMTP),
it should be set to Use Secure Connection -> SSL/TLS. Use Port 465. Use
Normal
Password for authentication. This will require your Chebucto Community Net
username and email password.
In Outlook Express, this is set in
Tools -> Accounts ->
[Chebucto mail account: name may vary] -> Properties -> Advanced,
and the checkboxes marked This server requires a secure connection (SSL)
for POP3 and SMTP should be checked. Outgoing mail (SMTP) should be set to
Port 465.
Under Properties -> Servers, Log on
using Secure Password Authentication should NOT be checked. Under Outgoing
Mail Server, My server requires authentication should be checked. If
Chebucto is the only mail account being accessed, you're done. If more
than one mail account is being accessed, click the Settings button. In the
new window Select "Log on using" and put in your Chebucto Community Net
username and email password. DO NOT put a check mark in "Log on using
Secure Password Authentication". Click OK.
The Eudora mail client may be unable to recognize the
security certificate as valid when SSL is turned on. The fix for this is
to manually accept the security certificate. There are instructions on the
Eudora site here:
http://eudora.com/techsupport/kb/2323hq.html
Secure Chebucto SSH Mail Settings
Chebucto Community Net supports both SSH1 and SSH2 encrypted telnet
connections to the Chebucto text service interface. SSH2 is more secure
and should be used when there is a choice.
Host: chebucto.ns.ca
Using the host name chebucto.ca will also work.
Secure Chebucto IMAP Mail Settings
IMAP server: imap.chebucto.ns.ca
SMTP (send mail) server: smtp.chebucto.ns.ca
Chebucto's SMTP server can be used from other Internet providers so long
as SSL/TLS encryption is turned on, Port 465 is used and authentication is
turned on. Authentication should be set to Normal Password which will use
the Chebucto Community Net username and email password.
