Chebucto Secure Mail Settings All Chebucto Community Net mail services can be accessed in secure mode from any full internet connection. With normal mail access, it is possible for your secret password and your email to be read by others with access to the connection between us and you. With Chebucto's secure mail access, your secret password and email is encrypted; all data traffic is scrambled so it can only be read by you. If setting up a mail client on a computer or mobile device, we recommend using secure encrypted IMAP mail protocol. [ WebMail ] [ POP3 ] [ SSH ] [ IMAP ] Secure Chebucto WebMail Settings Chebucto WebMail can be accessed securely from any recent web browser. https://webmail.chebucto.ns.ca/ Some older browsers may not be able to make secure web connections due to their built-in root security certificates having expired. For those browsers, the non-secure web address is: http://webmail.chebucto.ns.ca/ Secure Chebucto POP3 Mail Settings POP3 (receive mail) server: pop.chebucto.ns.ca SMTP (send mail) server: smtp.chebucto.ns.ca Chebucto's SMTP server can be used from other Internet providers so long as SSL encryption is turned on, Port 465 is used and authentication is turned on. Authentication should be set to Normal Password which will use the Chebucto Community Net username and email password. Mozilla Thunderbird will put secure mail settings in place automatically if it is online on the Internet when a new Chebucto mail account is set up. You only need to put in your name (e.g. Jane Doe), your email address (e.g. example@chebucto.ns.ca), your email password and choose IMAP or POP3 protocol for receiving mail. Mozilla Thunderbird will put in all other settings itself. To manually configure Mozilla Thunderbird securely, encryption is set in

Tools -> Account settings -> Server settings -> Security Settings.

Under Connection security, STARTTLS should be selected and Authentication Method should be Normal Password. Under

Account Settings -> Outgoing Server (SMTP),

it should be set to Use Secure Connection -> SSL/TLS. Use Port 465. Use Normal Password for authentication. This will require your Chebucto Community Net username and email password. In Outlook Express, this is set in

Tools -> Accounts -> [Chebucto mail account: name may vary] -> Properties -> Advanced,

IMAP server: imap.chebucto.ns.ca SMTP (send mail) server: smtp.chebucto.ns.ca Chebucto's SMTP server can be used from other Internet providers so long as SSL/TLS encryption is turned on, Port 465 is used and authentication is turned on. Authentication should be set to Normal Password which will use the Chebucto Community Net username and email password. Mozilla Thunderbird will put secure mail settings in place automatically if it is online on the Internet when a new Chebucto mail account is set up. You only need to put in your name (e.g. Jane Doe), your email address (e.g. example@chebucto.ns.ca), your email password and choose IMAP or POP3 protocol for receiving mail. Mozilla Thunderbird will put in all other settings itself. Configuration details are the same as for POP3 above, except IMAP protocol is used instead of POP3.

Tools -> Account settings -> Server settings -> Security Settings.

Under Connection security, STARTTLS should be selected and Authentication Method should be Normal Password. Under

Account Settings -> Outgoing Server (SMTP),

it should be set to Use Secure Connection -> SSL/TLS. Use Port 465. Use Normal Password for authentication. This will require your Chebucto Community Net username and email password. In Outlook Express, this is set in

Tools -> Accounts -> [Chebucto mail account: name may vary] -> Properties -> Advanced,

and the checkboxes marked This server requires a secure connection (SSL) for IMAP and SMTP should be checked. Outgoing mail (SMTP) should be set to Port 465. Under Properties -> Servers, Log on using Secure Password Authentication should NOT be checked. Under Outgoing Mail Server, My server requires authentication should be checked. If Chebucto is the only mail account being accessed, you're done. If more than one mail account is being accessed, click the Settings button. In the new window Select "Log on using" and put in your Chebucto Community Net username and email password. DO NOT put a check mark in "Log on using Secure Password Authentication". Click OK.